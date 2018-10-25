Landowners ask Supreme Court to hear Mountain Valley case

A group of landowners along the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in their eminent domain lawsuit against federal regulators and developers.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A group of landowners along the path of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in Virginia and West Virginia is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear an appeal in their eminent domain lawsuit against federal regulators and developers.

The plaintiffs filed a petition this week asking the high court to reverse a decision by the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. That court over the summer affirmed the ruling of a lower-court judge who didn’t rule on the case’s constitutional issues but dismissed them, saying she lacked jurisdiction.

The landowners argue that taking their property for the natural gas pipeline through eminent domain is an unconstitutional land grab.

Work on the approximately $4.6 billion, 300-mile project is underway. Developers plan to have it operating by the end of next year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.