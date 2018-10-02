202
Kaine, Stewart to have final debate

By The Associated Press October 2, 2018 4:31 am 10/02/2018 04:31am
Republican Corey Stewart, left, and Democratic U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine shake hands after a Virginia senatorial debate, Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, at Capital One headquarters, in McLean, Va. (Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — U.S. Sen. Tim Kaine of Virginia and GOP challenger Corey Stewart are set for their third and final planned public debate.

The pair will square off Tuesday in Richmond at an event sponsored by AARP Virginia.

The debate will be televised and shown in every media market in the state.

Kaine has a significant lead in fundraising and most polls. The former governor and Hillary Clinton’s running mate in 2016 is seeking a second term in the Senate.

Stewart has the backing of President Donald Trump but has received little help from national Republican groups. He’s looking to become the first Republican to win a statewide contest in Virginia since 2009.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

