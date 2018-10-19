202
Judges pick expert to help in redistricting of Virginia

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 8:19 am 10/19/2018 08:19am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal judges have appointed a special expert to help redraw Virginia’s state legislative districts.

A three-judge panel appointed Bernard Grofman, an economics and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine, on Thursday. Judges also indicated they want a new map to be in place by March 28, 2019.

A federal court ruled this summer that lawmakers illegally packed black voters into 11 districts and ordered lawmakers to draw a new map by the end of this month.

That’s unlikely to happen. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said the court was best positioned to draw a new map and has promised to veto Republican-drawn maps.

Grofman was picked by judges in 2015 to help redraw the state’s congressional districts.

Bernard Grofman legislative district Local News Local Politics and Elections News Virginia Virginia redistricting

