Judges pick expert to help in redistricting of Virginia

Federal judges have appointed Bernard Grofman, an economics and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine, to help redraw Virginia's state legislative districts.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Federal judges have appointed a special expert to help redraw Virginia’s state legislative districts.

A three-judge panel appointed Bernard Grofman, an economics and political science professor at the University of California, Irvine, on Thursday. Judges also indicated they want a new map to be in place by March 28, 2019.

A federal court ruled this summer that lawmakers illegally packed black voters into 11 districts and ordered lawmakers to draw a new map by the end of this month.

That’s unlikely to happen. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam has said the court was best positioned to draw a new map and has promised to veto Republican-drawn maps.

Grofman was picked by judges in 2015 to help redraw the state’s congressional districts.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.