Jill Biden to christen USS Delaware at Virginia shipyard

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 6:02 am 10/18/2018 06:02am
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Former Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill Biden plan to visit a Virginia shipyard that builds aircraft carriers and submarines.

The Daily Press reported Wednesday that Joe Biden will meet Friday with union leaders as well as workers at Newport News Shipbuilding. The former vice president is among several Democrats who could run for president in 2020.

Jill Biden is scheduled on Saturday to christen the future USS Delaware. It’s the Navy’s newest Virginia-class attack submarine.

Jill Biden will smash a bottle of sparkling wine across the bow. During World War II, her father served as a Navy signalman.

The shipyard is a division of Huntington Ingalls Industries. It builds the nuclear-powered subs in partnership with General Dynamics Electric Boat of Groton, Connecticut.

Daily Press, http://www.dailypress.com/

