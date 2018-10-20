202
Jill Biden christens Navy submarine at Virginia shipyard

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 3:26 pm 10/20/2018 03:26pm
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2017 file photo, Vice President Joe Biden and his wife Jill walk along the colonnades of the White House in Washington before the start of presidential inaugural festivities for the incoming 45th President of the United States Donald Trump. Flatiron Books said Wednesday, April 5, that it will release two books by Joe Biden and one by Jill. Joe Biden’s first book will “explore one momentous year,” 2016, when his son Beau died and he decided against running for president. The book is currently untitled and no release date was announced. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — The wife of former Vice President Joe Biden has christened the U.S. Navy’s newest Virginia-class attack submarine.

Jill Biden is the sponsor of the new USS Delaware. On Saturday, she broke a ceremonial bottle across the submarine’s bow at a Virginia shipyard.

In her Saturday speech, Biden honored the submarine’s 136 officers and crew, saying they were “the very best our Navy has to offer.” During World War II, her father served as a Navy signalman.

The former second lady was among numerous dignitaries who gathered Saturday at the Virginia shipyard that builds aircraft carriers and submarines.

On Friday, Joe Biden met with union leaders and workers at the union hall of Newport News Shipbuilding. The former vice president is among the Democrats who might run for president in 2020.

