202
Home » Virginia » In Virginia, Pence stumps…

In Virginia, Pence stumps for 3 GOP congressional candidates

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 5:06 pm 10/20/2018 05:06pm
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has stumped in Virginia with three Republican congressional candidates ahead of midterm elections 2½ weeks away

He traveled to Richmond to rally Republican voters with Rep. Dave Brat, Ryan McAdams and Denver Riggleman. The candidates met Pence at Richmond’s international airport.

Pence tweeted a photo from a Saturday rally for McAdams, describing the longshot to unseat incumbent Democratic Rep. Don McEachin as a “strong conservative.”

He also rallied support for Brat and Riggelman. Brat is a two term incumbent in a closely watched race against ex-CIA operative Abigail Spanberger. Riggleman is trying to succeed retiring Rep. Tom Garrett in the 5th Congressional district.

Pence then headed to West Virginia to support state Attorney General Patrick Morrisey in his bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Mike Pence Virginia

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Scary good recipes to get you in the mood for Halloween

Need something to make for your Halloween happenings? These recipes have you covered so you won't be "booed" by your favorite ghosts and goblins.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500