Group fires man accused of battery by Nevada campaign chief

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Democratic political group fired a Virginia man who was arrested in Las Vegas after witnesses said he pushed into a Republican event and grabbed the manager of Nevada Attorney General Adam Laxalt’s campaign for governor.

American Bridge 21st Century President Bradley Beychok said in a statement Thursday that 50-year-old Wilfred Michael Stark was an employee of the super PAC, but had been dismissed.

Stark is from Falls Church, Virginia. He was released from jail Wednesday after his arrest Tuesday evening.

Laxalt campaign chief Kristin Davison accuses Stark of misdemeanor battery. She made a citizen’s arrest after she says he caused bruises and pain.

American Bridge supports liberal causes and conducts opposition research on Republicans.

Democratic governor candidate Steve Sisolak’s campaign and state Democratic party officials denied a connection to Stark.

