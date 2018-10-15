202
Firefighters: Natural gas explosion at home injures 9

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 7:46 am
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities believe a natural gas explosion at a Virginia home caused a fire that has injured nine people.

Chesapeake Fire Lt. Anthony P. Barakat tells news outlets that the two homeowners were hospitalized in critical condition following the “significant explosion” Sunday evening.

Firefighters say their home, a neighboring home and a tree caught fire. Four people were treated for injuries at the scene, while neighbors took another person with unknown injuries to the hospital. Two firefighters were also hospitalized with minor injuries.

Barakat says firefighters don’t yet know how or why the explosion happened.

The Red Cross is assisting a family of six that was displaced from the second home damaged by the fire.

No identities have been released.

