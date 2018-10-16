Firefighters: 1 dead after explosion at home

202
By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 4:16 pm 10/16/2018 04:16pm
CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Authorities say one person has died after a suspected natural gas explosion at a home in Virginia.

Chesapeake Fire Lt. Anthony P. Barakat said by phone Tuesday that the person passed away Monday evening. The unidentified person was one of two people who were critically injured by the blast that occurred Sunday evening. Seven others were also injured, including two firefighters.

Firefighters say a significant explosion occurred at the home in Chesapeake. A neighboring home and a tree caught fire.

Barakat says firefighters don’t yet know how or why the explosion happened. The Red Cross is assisting a family of six that was displaced from the second home damaged by the fire.

No identities have been released.

