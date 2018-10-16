202
Feds: ‘Operation Goodfellas’ breaks up $19 million drug ring

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 1:16 pm 10/16/2018 01:16pm
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Federal officials say they’ve busted up a $19 million drug ring in Virginia.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for Virginia’s Eastern District said in a statement Tuesday that they’ve charged five Hampton Roads area men in a trafficking conspiracy that moved large amounts of cocaine, heroin and marijuana.

Agents said they bought drugs for nearly two years from residents of Norfolk, Chesapeake and Virginia Beach. They said one man was arrested with $500,000 worth of cocaine.

Much of the drugs came from California. Officials said they also nabbed two members of a California and Mexico-based organization after they flew to Virginia to collect cocaine and $500,000 in proceeds.

The sting called “Operation Goodfellas” included nearly 150 law enforcement agents from the FBI, the Drug Enforcement Administration, U.S. Marshals and Norfolk police.

