Virginia father, son charged in death of man who went missing in 2004

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 8:33 am 10/12/2018 08:33am
KEENE, Va. (AP) — A father and son have been arrested in the death of a man who disappeared 14 years ago and whose body was found four years ago.

Citing a Thursday release from Albemarle County police, The Daily Progress reports that 56-year-old Richard Glen Spradlin and his son, 34-year-old Kevin Michael Moore, were arrested in the death of Jesse Morgan Hicks Jr.

Hicks left his Fluvanna County home Sept. 1, 2004, and never returned. His truck was found four days later in Nelson County. His body was found in May 2014 in Keene, an unincorporated area of Albemarle County.

Police have not released a cause of death.

Both Spradlin and Moore are charged with first-degree murder, conspiracy and using a firearm in commission of a felony. It’s unclear whether they have lawyers.

