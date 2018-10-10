202
Ex- Va. city attorney loses law license for 90 days for lying

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 5:30 am 10/10/2018 05:30am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Petersburg city attorney convicted of fabricating racial threats to get a City Council meeting cancelled has had his law license suspended for 90 days.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that the Virginia State Bar Disciplinary Board suspended Brian Telfair’s license following a Sept. 28 hearing. The panel found that Telfair violated three professional rules of conduct related to his guilty plea to making a false police report in 2016.

Telfair was sentenced to 12 months in jail, with 11 months suspended, for the misdemeanor offense. He was also ordered to pay $7,411 to Virginia State Police for the cost of their investigation.

Telfair’s lawyer argued that Telfair made the threats under stress as the city’s dire financial condition was coming to light.

