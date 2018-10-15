Ex-‘American Idol’ competitor accused of distributing heroin

202
By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 4:09 am 10/15/2018 04:09am
FILE - In this Oct. 16, 2010, file photo, Antonella Barba arrives to the 10th Anniversary of TAO restaurant in New York. A former contestant on “American Idol” and “Fear Factor” is accused of distributing heroin. News outlets report 31-year-old Barba was arrested Thursday by authorities in Norfolk, Virginia, and charged with distributing more than 100 grams of the drug. She’s set to appear in court Monday, Oct. 15, 2018.(AP Photo/Charles Sykes, File)

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A former contestant on “American Idol” and “Fear Factor” is accused of distributing heroin.

News outlets report 31-year-old Antonella Barba was arrested Thursday by authorities in Norfolk, Virginia, and charged with distributing more than 100 grams of the drug. She’s set to appear in court Monday.

Barba, of New Jersey, reached the top 16 on “American Idol” in 2007 and competed on “Fear Factor” in 2012. She appeared this year on comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s show for a segment featuring other Idol alums titled “Where Are They Now?”

She previously has been charged in New York with shoplifting. It’s unclear if Barba has a lawyer.

Topics:
american idol Antonella Barba Entertainment News Local News National News TV News
