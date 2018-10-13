202
Dogs saved from Korean meat farm up for adoption in Virginia

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 7:00 pm 10/13/2018 07:00pm
Five puppies that were among 200 rescued from a meat farm in South Korea are looking for new homes in Virginia.

The Daily Progress reports the pups arrived in Charlottesville on Monday. They have been quarantined since at the Charlottesville-Albemarle SPCA, receiving medical treatment and being spayed and neutered.

The Humane Society International rescued the dogs from a meat farm in Namyangju, South Korea, and then distributed them to various affiliated organizations.

The shelter says the five dogs are available for adoption. They are mixed breeds resembling native Korean Jindos.

Angie Gunter, the local group’s director, says they had had been living in horrendous conditions but “you wouldn’t know that now.”

She says they’re extremely playful and happy.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

