202
Home » Virginia » Dessert maker to expand…

Dessert maker to expand in Southwest Virginia

By The Associated Press October 17, 2018 4:36 am 10/17/2018 04:36am
Share

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (AP) — A commercial dessert maker plans to spend more than $10 million to expand its operations in Southwest Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced earlier this week that Virginia beat out four other states to land Empire Bakery Commissary’s planned expansion.

The company, which makes ready-made cakes, cookies and desserts, plans to create 75 new jobs at its site in Rocky Mount.

Northam approved a $225,000 grant for the company to expand in Virginia. The tobacco commission also approved $140,000 for the project.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Empire Bakery Commissary Food & Restaurant News Living News Local News ralph northam Rocky Mount Virginia
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Greek navy offers taste of life in galleys

The 37-meter wooden vessel moored off southern Athens is an experimental reconstruction of the trireme, the sleek ancient Greek warship that ruled the Mediterranean for centuries. Every summer, visitors can get a whiff of life in the galleys 2,500 years ago by joining the crew. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500