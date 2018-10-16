202
Home » Virginia » Deadline for Virginia income…

Deadline for Virginia income tax filing extension is Nov. 1

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 4:42 am 10/16/2018 04:42am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — If you took advantage of an extension to file your Virginia income tax return, your time is almost up.

The deadline for Virginia’s six-month individual income tax filing extension is Nov. 1.

Last year, nearly 230,000 Virginians filed returns on Nov. 1.

The Virginia Department of Taxation said the safest and most efficient way to get returns processed is to file electronically and to request refunds via direct deposit.

The processing time for refunds when returns are filed electronically is within about four weeks. For paper returns, it’s about eight weeks.

Tax officials remind taxpayers who owe money to pay when they file or they will be charged interest and may have to pay a penalty.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance deadline income tax Local News tax tax return taxes Virginia
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes

Ready to get cozy and whip up some warm, comforting food? Here are 20 recipes to test in your kitchen this fall.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500