Deadline approaching to request an absentee ballot by mail

By The Associated Press October 22, 2018 4:29 am 10/22/2018 04:29am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia voters have just over a week left to request an absentee ballot to complete by mail.

The state doesn’t have early voting but allows absentee voting if you can’t make it to the polls on Election Day for a variety of reasons. The deadline to request an absentee ballot to be mailed to you is 5 p.m. Oct. 30. You can do so online or by contacting or visiting a registrar’s office.

Absentee ballots must be returned to your local general registrar’s office by 7 p.m. on Election Day, which is Nov. 6.

Voters can also complete an absentee ballot in person through Nov. 3.

Qualifying reasons for absentee voting include pregnancy, a religious obligation or personal business or vacation outside where you live on Election Day.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

