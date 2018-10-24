Cyclist found competent for trial in Pennsylvania slaying

A Lycoming County judge ruled that 25-year-old Graham Norby-Vardac is capable of assisting his defense despite a history of mental illness.

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — A Virginia man has been found competent to stand trial in the death of an elderly man killed with a shovel during a break-in in rural Pennsylvania last year.

PennLive.com reports that a Lycoming County judge ruled that 25-year-old Graham Norby-Vardac is capable of assisting his defense despite a history of mental illness. Defense attorney Robert Hoffa said Wednesday that the defense disagrees but “we are prepared to move forward.”

Authorities allege that Norby-Vardac had cycled from his home in Alexandria, Virginia in April 2017 but was tired and hungry and broke into an Eldred Township home. They allege he killed 82-year-old Donald Kleese Jr. and then tried to drive the victim’s car to Canada.

At his arraignment, Norby-Vardac professed his innocence, saying “I couldn’t bring myself to kill anyone.”

