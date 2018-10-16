202
Home » Virginia » Crooks drive truck into…

Crooks drive truck into Virginia Metro station to steal ATM

By Kristi King | @KingWTOP October 16, 2018 12:00 am 10/16/2018 12:00am
Share

Police are looking for a truck used to haul an automated teller machine from the Vienna Metro station in Virginia. See photos.

WASHINGTON — There are lots of examples of crooks stealing entire ATMs to get away with the money inside. But in this case, the machine was hauled away with a truck from inside a Metro station.

It happened about 1:30 a.m. Monday at the Vienna/Fairfax-GMU Metro station, a Metro spokesman said.

Ramming the ATM with a stolen heavy duty pickup dislodged the machine, then five suspects jumped out of the truck, loaded up the machine and took off.

Now, Metro Transit Police are looking for a white Ford F-250, with Virginia tag UA13-483. There’s damage to the rear bumper and a yellow “Don’t Tread On Me” sticker on the rear window.

Anyone with information is asked to call detectives at 301-955-5000 or text MyMTPD (696873).

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

© 2018 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

More News

Topics:
ATM theft kristi king Local News metro Virginia

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

700

Other Galleries

See our other photo and media galleries

Recommended
Latest
600
Today in History: Oct. 16
Celebrity birthdays Oct. 14-20
Royal wedding of Princess Eugenie
Hurricane Michael slams Florida
Roasting, braising, baking: Fall recipes
Cardinal Wuerl
American Music Awards
Local deaths of note
Scenes from Kavanaugh protests
Must see: Glenstone reopens with new 200,000-square-foot museum
What to do in October
DC Fashion Week gets couture farewell
20 pumpkin recipes for fall
Harford County shooting
Fall Movie Guide
2018 Emmy Awards
Hurricane Florence
15 warm and hearty soup recipes
New York Fashion Week
Best places to go apple picking this fall
20 of the best DC-area fall festivals
‘Embodiment of America’: Traffic stops as locals pay respects to Sen. John McCain
Who else is buried at US Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis?
Remembering John McCain
John McCain’s life and career
Celebrity deaths