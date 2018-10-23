202
Home » Virginia » Court to hear ex-police…

Court to hear ex-police officer’s appeal in teen’s shooting

By The Associated Press October 23, 2018 12:47 pm 10/23/2018 12:47pm
Share
In this image made from a video, former police officer Stephen Rankin listens to the proceedings after the verdict was read Thursday, Aug. 4, 2016, in Portsmouth, Va. A jury convicted Rankin of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed black man who had been accused of shoplifting. (The Virginian-Pilot via AP, Pool)

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Supreme Court of Virginia has agreed to hear an appeal by a former Virginia police officer sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for fatally shooting an unarmed black teenager suspected of shoplifting.

Portsmouth officer Stephen Rankin was convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the 2015 shooting of William Chapman II outside a Walmart.

Prosecutors said Rankin, who is white, killed the 18-year-old Chapman “willfully, deliberately and with premeditation.”

The Court of Appeals affirmed Rankin’s conviction in April. But Rankin says the jury was unfairly made aware of a previous fatal shooting as officer, a case that did not result in charges. On Tuesday, the state’s top court agreed to hear his appeal of his conviction for shooting Chapman.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Stories

Topics:
Local News National News officer convicted of shooting black man police officer shooting Stephen Rankin unarmed black man Virginia virginia supreme court William Chapman II
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: Julia Louis-Dreyfus receives Mark Twain Prize

Julia Louis-Dreyfus has been honored with the Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in comedy.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500