City school officials say medical data was published online

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 8:10 am 10/19/2018 08:10am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school district says it mistakenly released the medical data of students and employees, posting it online for a year.

The Virginian-Pilot reports the sensitive information was detailed in plans for how schools should care for people with medical issues in the event of a crisis.

The plans were posted online until August, when the newspaper spotted them and alerted the Norfolk School District.

District officials notified parents and employees this week that more than 300 students and staff were referenced in the school crisis plans, which were left un-redacted on a website the School Board uses for meeting materials.

The Pilot says its review found 93 students and 60 employees whose medical conditions were revealed, apparently in violation of federal privacy laws.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Topics:
Education News Health & Fitness News Living News Local News medical records medical records released Virginia

