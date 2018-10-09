Christiansburg officials work for new Amtrak service

Officials are hoping to win approval for extended Amtrak service to Christiansburg from Roanoke.

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials are hoping to extend Amtrak service in Southwest Virginia.

The Roanoke Times reports that the city of Christiansburg has an agreement to buy land for a potential new train station.

Officials are hoping to win approval for extended Amtrak service to Christiansburg from Roanoke.

Last year, Amtrak service returned to Roanoke after a nearly 40-year hiatus. A Northeast regional train now travels from Roanoke to Washington, D.C., and beyond.

A $350,000 study backed by the state is currently underway to examine what improvements are needed to get expanded passenger rail service to the state’s far southwest, including Bristol.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.