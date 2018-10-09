202
Home » Virginia » Christiansburg officials work for…

Christiansburg officials work for new Amtrak service

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 5:08 am 10/09/2018 05:08am
Share

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (AP) — Officials are hoping to extend Amtrak service in Southwest Virginia.

The Roanoke Times reports that the city of Christiansburg has an agreement to buy land for a potential new train station.

Officials are hoping to win approval for extended Amtrak service to Christiansburg from Roanoke.

Last year, Amtrak service returned to Roanoke after a nearly 40-year hiatus. A Northeast regional train now travels from Roanoke to Washington, D.C., and beyond.

A $350,000 study backed by the state is currently underway to examine what improvements are needed to get expanded passenger rail service to the state’s far southwest, including Bristol.

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
amtrak christiansburg Local News roanoke Transportation News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Thousands turn out for Army Ten-Miler

Roughly 35,000 people were up bright and early Sunday outside the Pentagon, ready to run the 34th annual Army Ten-Miler.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500