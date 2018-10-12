202
Home » Virginia » Charges against ex-U. Va.…

Charges against ex-U. Va. student from block party move forward

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 8:24 am 10/12/2018 08:24am
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The abduction and assault charges against a now former University of Virginia student arrested during a notorious neighborhood block party will move forward.

The Daily Progress reports Cayden J. Dalton was arrested by police responding to a call Aug. 26, during the Wertland Block Party. Dalton was charged with felony abduction, felony strangulation and misdemeanor assault, which were certified in Charlottesville General District Court on Thursday.

University officials confirmed Dalton was enrolled in fall 2016 and is no longer a student, but refused to confirm why his enrollment ended. He’s remained at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail since his arrest.

The off-campus block party was described by The Washington Post in 2016 as “the unofficial start to the school year for many students.” The university has campaigned against the party, citing risks posed to students.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
albermarle county charlottesville crime Local News university of virginia uva Virginia
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank

Royal weddings are quite the affair at Windsor Castle where Princess Eugenie married tequila executive Jack Brooksbank at St. George’s Chapel on the grounds of the castle Friday.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500