Candidates to debate in Va. 7th Congressional district race

The debate is scheduled Monday evening at Germanna Community College in Culpeper.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Republican U.S. Rep. Dave Brat and Democratic challenger Abigail Spanberger will square off in what could be their only debate as they compete for Virginia’s 7th Congressional district seat.

Brat, a former economics professor, stunned the political establishment in Virginia in 2014 when he defeated House Majority Leader Eric Cantor in the district’s Republican primary and went on to win the seat.

Spanberger, a former CIA officer, is making her first run for office in a traditionally Republican district that Democrats are hoping to take.

The 90-minute debate is sponsored by the Culpeper Chamber of Commerce. It will be broadcast live by WTVR-TV.

No other debates are currently scheduled. Voters will head to the polls on Nov. 6.

