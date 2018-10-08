202
Body found in water near Virginia marina

By The Associated Press October 8, 2018 11:54 am 10/08/2018 11:54am
NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say a body has been found in the water near a marina in Virginia.

Norfolk police tweeted Monday that the body of the man was recovered near the marina. News outlets report that investigators are describing it as an undetermined death.

An investigation is ongoing.

