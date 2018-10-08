Body found in water near Virginia marina

Norfolk police tweeted Monday that the body of the man was recovered near the marina. News outlets report that investigators are describing it as an undetermined death.

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police say a body has been found in the water near a marina in Virginia.

Norfolk police tweeted Monday that the body of the man was recovered near the marina. News outlets report that investigators are describing it as an undetermined death.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.