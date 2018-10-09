202
Board endorses changes to Lee Chapel at Virginia university

By The Associated Press October 9, 2018 5:03 pm 10/09/2018 05:03pm
LEXINGTON, Va. (AP) — A board has endorsed the replacement of some portraits of George Washington and George Washington in military uniforms at Washington and Lee University in Virginia.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the board of trustees announced that it will endorse the replacement of those portraits in Lee Chapel with those of the two men in civilian clothing. It also endorsed the doors to the statue chamber in the 1883 addition to Lee Chapel being closed during university events.

Lee served as president of Washington College. He died in 1870, and his name was added to the institutions.

Robinson Hall will be renamed to Chavis Hall in honor of John Chavis, the first African-American to receive a college degree in the United States. Lee-Jackson House will also be renamed.

