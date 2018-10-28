202
Home » Virginia » 99-year-old driving on Virginia…

99-year-old driving on Virginia interstate crashes, dies

By The Associated Press October 28, 2018 5:12 pm 10/28/2018 05:12pm
Share

WEYERS CAVE, Va. (AP) — Police are investigating the Virginia interstate crash of a minivan driven by a 99-year-old Florida man who died at the scene.

Virginia State Police say the single-vehicle crash occurred in the southbound lanes of Interstate 81 in Augusta County. A police spokeswoman said Sunday that Lester P. White of Hobe Sound, Florida, was traveling alone.

Police say White’s minivan ran off the right side of the interstate Saturday afternoon, crossed back on the southbound lanes and ran off the right side of the interstate, striking a guardrail and two highway signs. The police release says White wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was partially ejected from the vehicle.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
crash interstate Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

Photos: Thousands of runners embark on Marine Corps Marathon

Thousands of runners, from active duty Marines and veterans to cancer survivors and amputees, set off on the 43rd annual Marine Corps Marathon this morning. See photos and videos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500