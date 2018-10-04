202
4 indicted on charges stemming from Charlottesville rallies

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 3:45 pm 10/10/2018 03:45pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted four California men on conspiracy and rioting charges in connection with a torch-lit march and a rally of white nationalists in Virginia last year.

U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen’s office announced the indictment Wednesday. It came about week after the arrest of the four defendants.

Prosecutors say the men were members of the Rise Above Movement, a militant white supremacist group that trains in fighting techniques.

They are accused of committing violent acts during an Aug. 11, 2017, nighttime march at the University of Virginia and during a larger rally in Charlottesville the next day.

All four made initial court appearances in California last week. The press release says they’re expected to be transferred to Virginia, where they will appear for arraignment and additional proceedings.

Topics:
charlottesville Local News National News Virginia
