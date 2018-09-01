202
Home » Virginia » Woman faces critical injuries…

Woman faces critical injuries after fall at Rumney Rocks

By The Associated Press September 1, 2018 1:01 pm 09/01/2018 01:01pm
Share

RUMNEY, N.H. (AP) — A Virginia woman faces life-threatening injuries after a fall at a New Hampshire climbing area.

New Hampshire’s fish and game department says that Ashley Alford fell while climbing at Rumney Rocks Friday afternoon. Conservation officers answered a call for help from local fire departments who carried Alford out of the woods.

A helicopter brought Alford to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. New Hampshire state police and the U.S. Forest Service also provided assistance.

The department has not provided additional details on the fall.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News rock climbing rumney rocks Virginia Virginia woman
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500