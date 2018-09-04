202
Virginia’s lieutenant governor to work for law firm

By The Associated Press September 4, 2018 2:39 pm 09/04/2018 02:39pm
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s lieutenant governor is going to work in the northern Virginia and Washington offices of a global law firm.

Justin Fairfax will be a partner in Morrison & Foerster’s commercial litigation, trials, and investigations and white-collar defense groups while continuing to serve as lieutenant governor.

The firm announced the hire Tuesday.

The 39-year-old Fairfax, a Democrat, defeated Republican state Sen. Jill Vogel in November. Fairfax is a former federal prosecutor.

In January, Fairfax left his job as a white-collar defense lawyer at the firm Venable LLP to focus on the legislative session. The lieutenant governor presides over the state Senate and breaks most tie votes. It is a part-time position, but is considered a steppingstone to a run for governor.

Topics:
Justin Fairfax Local News Virginia
500