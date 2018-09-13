202
Home » Virginia » Virginia winery loses grape…

Virginia winery loses grape harvest in nighttime heist

By The Associated Press September 13, 2018 8:49 am 09/13/2018 08:49am
30 Shares

ELLISTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia winery has lost almost its entire crop of grapes in a nighttime theft, just hours before it was to be harvested.

Firefly Hill Vineyards co-owner Allison Dunkenberger told The Roanoke Times on Wednesday that the more than 2 tons (1.8 metric tons) of grapes were worth up to $25,000, and not covered by insurance. Authorities are investigating.

Dunkenberger says the theft could have only been orchestrated by people familiar with the winery’s operations.

Her husband, David Dunkenberger, didn’t mince words in a Facebook post addressing the “cowardly, human scum” behind the theft: “May you die a slow and agonizingly painful death so that when you are writhing in pain someone will be kind enough to offer you a drink of wine so you know for what you suffer.”

___

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Consumer News Firefly Hill Vineyards Local News Virginia winery
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500