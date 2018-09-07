202
Virginia to launch new anti-drunk driving partnership

By The Associated Press September 7, 2018 4:06 am 09/07/2018 04:06am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia will be home to a real-world testing of new technology aimed at blocking would-be drunk drivers from operating a vehicle.

Gov. Ralph Northam plans to launch a new partnership next week between a Virginia transportation company and a public-private group that’s developing alcohol-detection prototypes that uses automatic sensors to instantly gauge a driver’s fitness.

The technology is designed to be unobtrusive, unlike current alcohol ignition interlock systems often mandated by judges for convicted drunken drivers. The sensors would prevent a vehicle from starting if the motorist has a blood alcohol content level at or above the legal limit of .08 percent.

Officials said the Virginia partnership is the first of its kind. The technology will be used in vehicles owned by James River Transportation, a private charter bus company.

Topics:
drunk driving Local News ralph northam Virginia
