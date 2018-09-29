202
Virginia school district to get solar panels soon

September 29, 2018
STAUNTON, Va. (AP) — A Virginia school district expects work to begin soon on the installation of solar panels at seven of its schools.

Gregory Troxell is Augusta County Public Schools’ director of operations and maintenance. He tells The News Leader the district’s 1.8-megawatt solar array will be the largest of any Virginia public school division.

Troxell says the panels will be installed by early December, with a few schools receiving panels as soon as next month.

The district announced plans for the installation over the summer. A total of 5,266 solar panels are going in, enough to provide about one-third of the seven schools’ yearly electricity, on average.

The district has said it expects to save nearly $500,000 over a 20-year period.

Local News Virginia
