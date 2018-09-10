Correction: Climate Justice-Rally story

202
By The Associated Press September 10, 2018 10:06 am 09/10/2018 10:06am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — In a story Sept. 7 about a climate justice rally, The Associated Press, relying on information from organizers, reported erroneously that the state chapter of the Sierra Club was a host. It was not.

A corrected version of the story is below:

Virginia rally to focus on push for ‘climate justice’

Virginia opponents of two natural gas pipelines will host a rally this weekend as part of an organized plan to hold thousands of “climate justice” events around the world

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia opponents of two natural gas pipelines will host a rally this weekend as part of an organized plan to hold thousands of “climate justice” events around the world.

The Rise for Climate, Jobs and Justice rally is scheduled Saturday afternoon at the Virginia State Capitol. It was hosted by the Virginia Pipeline Resisters.

The events will focus on demanding that local leaders commit to a fast transition to a fossil fuel free world.

Organizers of the Richmond rally say they will call on state elected officials to refuse money from fossil fuel companies and prevent new fossil fuel projects, including the Atlantic Coast and Mountain Valley pipelines. They also plan to push for a swift and just transition to 100 percent clean, renewable energy.

