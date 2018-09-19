Virginia man accused of slaying father, shooting brother

Chesapeake police say 25-year-old Tevin Smith attacked his family members Sunday morning and was arrested later that day.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (AP) — Virginia police say a man has been charged with first-degree murder and malicious wounding for fatally shooting his father and wounding his brother.

The Virginian-Pilot reports Chesapeake police say 25-year-old Tevin Smith attacked his family members Sunday morning and was arrested later that day. Police spokesman Officer Leo Kosinski says Smith’s brother was in “serious but stable condition” as of Tuesday afternoon.

Police say officers called to a Chesapeake home Sunday found Smith’s father, 55-year-old Anthony Smith, wounded. He died at the scene. It’s unclear if anyone else was at the home at the time of the shooting, and police haven’t released a motive.

Tevin Smith also is charged with several firearms violations. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer who can comment.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

