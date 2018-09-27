202
Home » Virginia » Virginia Law Foundation awards…

Virginia Law Foundation awards $440k in 2018 grants

By The Associated Press September 27, 2018 5:37 am 09/27/2018 05:37am
Share

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Law Foundation has awarded $440,000 in grants to support law-related projects and organizations throughout the state.

The grant program funds initiatives that further the foundation’s mission of facilitating access to justice and promoting an understanding of the Rule of Law.

The 2018 recipients include: the Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, the John Marshall Foundation’s Justice in the Classroom program, and the Rule of Law Project, which each received $40,000.

The recipients also include: the Virginia Holocaust Museum, Virginia Legal Aid Society, the Virginia Poverty Law Center and the Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Action Alliance.

The Virginia Law Foundation has provided over $25 million in grants to support projects throughout the state.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Business & Finance Education News grants Local News Virginia Virginia Law Foundation
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500