Virginia Law Foundation awards $440k in 2018 grants

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Law Foundation has awarded $440,000 in grants to support law-related projects and organizations throughout the state.

The grant program funds initiatives that further the foundation’s mission of facilitating access to justice and promoting an understanding of the Rule of Law.

The 2018 recipients include: the Capital Area Immigrants’ Rights Coalition, the John Marshall Foundation’s Justice in the Classroom program, and the Rule of Law Project, which each received $40,000.

The recipients also include: the Virginia Holocaust Museum, Virginia Legal Aid Society, the Virginia Poverty Law Center and the Virginia Sexual & Domestic Violence Action Alliance.

The Virginia Law Foundation has provided over $25 million in grants to support projects throughout the state.

