202
Home » Virginia » Virginia brewery to get…

Virginia brewery to get $20K grant, double production

By The Associated Press September 6, 2018 5:07 am 09/06/2018 05:07am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A brewery in rural Virginia is doubling its production a year after opening because of increased demand.

Gov. Ralph Northam announced Wednesday that he’d approved a $20,000 grant to help Mountain Valley Brewing to build a new brew house and expand its tasting room.

The brewery plans to buy more than 65 percent of its ingredients from Virginia farmers. It also plans to spend $174,000 on the expansion and create five new jobs.

Mountain Valley opened in 2017 and is the only brewery in Henry County. Northam and former Gov. Terry McAuliffe have been strong supporters of Virginia’s growing craft beer scene, approving numerous state grants to help breweries grow.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
brewery Business & Finance Consumer News gov. ralph northam governor grant Local News mountain valley brewing richmond Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500