VCU to conduct test of emergency sirens

By The Associated Press September 5, 2018 3:44 am 09/05/2018 03:44am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Residents and visitors in Richmond should expect to hear emergency sirens as Virginia Commonwealth University conducts a full test of its emergency communications and alerting systems.

The university said in a news release that the sirens will sound at noon Wednesday.

The full test will also include text messages, mass email, digital signs, desktop alerts, social media posts and other outreach.

Education News Local News vcu Virginia virginia commonwealth university
