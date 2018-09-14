202
Va. woman attacked by English bull terrier sues owner for $600K

By The Associated Press September 14, 2018 2:04 am 09/14/2018 02:04am
ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman who was with her children when she was attacked by an English bull terrier and dragged to the ground is suing the dog’s owner for $600,000.

The Roanoke Times reported Thursday that Crystal Gayle Motley’s August lawsuit alleges the attack left her with a permanent disability. She says it took 14 stitches to close a wound on her right arm caused by Mark Farley Roberts’ dog, Wolfgang.

Wolfgang attacked Motley and a man in March while bystanders tried to fight Wolfgang off with rope, pepper spray, a mop and a hammer. A bystander then shot Wolfgang, who was later euthanized.

Roberts was fined $525 in June on charges including having an unlicensed dog. He says he doesn’t have a lawyer yet to represent him in the case.

Information from: The Roanoke Times, http://www.roanoke.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

