Va. mom charged with murder in fatal shooting of 4-year-old son

By The Associated Press September 11, 2018 1:25 am 09/11/2018 01:25am
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A Virginia woman has been charged with felony murder and child neglect in the fatal shooting of her 4-year-old son.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports 25-year-old Tiara Danielle Jefferson was indicted on the charges Monday in the May death of Demetrius Jefferson. A police search warrant says authorities responding to a shooting in May found Demetrius shot in the head. It says Jefferson told authorities Demetrius shot himself.

The newspaper says the charge of felony murder is brought when a death occurs while the defendant is accused of committing another felony, such as child neglect. The newspaper says a spokesman for the family told authorities Jefferson took medicine, fell asleep and awoke at the sound of a gunshot.

It’s unclear if Jefferson has a lawyer to comment.

Information from: Richmond Times-Dispatch, http://www.richmond.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

