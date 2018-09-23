202
University of Virginia endowment increases to $9.5 billion

By The Associated Press September 23, 2018 3:17 pm 09/23/2018 03:17pm
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The University of Virginia’s endowment has increased by nearly $1 billion during the past fiscal year.

The Daily Progress reports that the university’s endowment jumped from $8.6 billion last year to $9.5 billion this year.

About one-third of U.S. universities have endowments, which allow them to invest money and get bigger returns that can eventually be turned into scholarships, endowed professorships or capital.

A 2017 study by the National Association of College and University Business Officers found that the size of the median endowment was approximately $127.8 million. UVA’s endowment places it in the top five of public universities.

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com

