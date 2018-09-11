The United Way of Southwest Virginia undergoes expansion

The United Way of Southwest Virginia is expanding again by merging with the Pulaski County United Way.

ROANOKE, Va. (AP) — The United Way of Southwest Virginia is expanding again by merging with the Pulaski County United Way.

The Roanoke Times reports that it’s the United Way of Southwest Virginia’s eighth merger in the last decade. The nonprofit is now one of the largest in the state and covers 13 counties and three cities.

CEO Travis Stanton said the expansion is part of a strategy to help make the organization more competitive at winning outside grants. The Pulaski County United Way was staffed by volunteers, meaning no there will be no job losses.

