Tennessee search and rescue team deploying to Virginia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A search and rescue team from Tennessee is being deployed to Virginia ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Florence.

The Memphis Fire Department says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked Tennessee Task Force Type 3 to report to Fort A.P. Hill in Bowling Green, Virginia.

The department says a team of 45 firefighters, doctors, engineers and dog handlers are scheduled to depart Tuesday.

The task force will be responsible for wide-area and swift water search and rescue efforts.

The National Weather Service says Florence is a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. Residents from South Carolina to Virginia are preparing for the storm.

