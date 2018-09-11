202
Home » Virginia » Tennessee search and rescue…

Tennessee search and rescue team deploying to Virginia

By The Associated Press September 11, 2018 11:23 am 09/11/2018 11:23am
Share

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — A search and rescue team from Tennessee is being deployed to Virginia ahead of the expected arrival of Hurricane Florence.

The Memphis Fire Department says the Federal Emergency Management Agency has asked Tennessee Task Force Type 3 to report to Fort A.P. Hill in Bowling Green, Virginia.

The department says a team of 45 firefighters, doctors, engineers and dog handlers are scheduled to depart Tuesday.

The task force will be responsible for wide-area and swift water search and rescue efforts.

The National Weather Service says Florence is a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. Residents from South Carolina to Virginia are preparing for the storm.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500