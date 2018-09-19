202
Teen gets 75 years for role in 2 random slayings

By The Associated Press September 19, 2018 3:19 am 09/19/2018 03:19am
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia teen has been sentenced to 75 years in prison for his role in a series of random shootings that killed two people and left three others wounded.

The Virginian-Pilot reports 19-year-old Angelo Antonio Worlds told the judge at his Tuesday sentencing that he “wasn’t in the right state of mind” during the 2016 shooting. Virginia Beach police say the victims were randomly chosen.

The sentencing was part of a deal in which Worlds pleaded guilty to charges including first-degree murder. He had faced up to life in prison.

Co-defendant Nicholas Cates previously pleaded guilty to charges including first-degree murder and was sentenced to 50 years in prison. Another co-defendant, Maurice Boney Jr., pleaded guilty to the same charges and was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Information from: The Virginian-Pilot, http://pilotonline.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Topics:
angelo antonio Local News Virginia virginia beach
