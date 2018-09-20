202
Home » Virginia » Richmond area historic sites…

Richmond area historic sites offering free admission

By The Associated Press September 20, 2018 3:48 am 09/20/2018 03:48am
Share

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Twenty of the Richmond region’s historic sites are offering visitors free admission this weekend.

The sites include museums, historic homes and other attractions that cover 400 years of history.

Each site will offer complimentary admission to visitors who show a “time travelers passport,” which are available to download from each attraction’s website.

The sites include: The American Civil War Museum, Historic St. John’s Church, The Edgar Allan Poe Museum, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, The Valentine and the 1812 Wickham House, and the Richmond National Battlefield Park.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Life & Style Living News Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500