Remnants of Florence spawned 8 tornadoes in Virginia

The National Weather Service has confirmed that the remnants of Hurricane Florence spawned a total of eight tornadoes in Virginia earlier this week.

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The National Weather Service has confirmed that the remnants of Hurricane Florence spawned a total of eight tornadoes in Virginia earlier this week.

The weather service’s office in Wakefield, Virginia, said Wednesday that meteorologists have confirmed two additional tornadoes hit the area on Monday. That brings the total for that day to eight.

Seven of the tornadoes were spread across the Richmond metro area. Another tornado hit Mecklenburg County, near the North Carolina border, the same day.

The strongest tornado leveled a flooring company in Chesterfield, killing a man who worked there. That storm was categorized as an EF2 tornado, packing winds of 120 miles (193 kilometers) per hour.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.