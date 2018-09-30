202
Home » Virginia » Police: Virginia woman dead…

Police: Virginia woman dead after hit-and-run

By The Associated Press September 30, 2018 3:34 pm 09/30/2018 03:34pm
Share

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (AP) — Authorities in Virginia are investigating a hit-and-run that left a 30-year-old woman dead.

Chesterfield County police say Selene Galvan-Santos was walking down a roadway around 3:20 a.m. Sunday when she was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene.

Police said in a news release that Galvan-Santos was taken to a hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police say the striking vehicle was described as a dark-colored, foreign-made sedan with a license plate that included the numbers “417.” They also say they want to speak to people who drove through the area after the crash occurred.

___

This item has been updated to correct the spelling of the victim’s name based on new information from police.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
chesterfield county hit and run Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500