202
Home » Virginia » Planners work to avoid…

Planners work to avoid flood plain for history museum

By The Associated Press September 3, 2018 12:01 pm 09/03/2018 12:01pm
Share

WAYNESBORO, Va. (AP) — A branch of Virginia’s Museum of Natural History planned for Waynesboro would be built outside the city’s 100-year flood plain.

The News Virginian reports that officials propose putting it in a municipal parking lot near the fire department that’s not in the flood plain.

Flooding along the South River has caused problems during heavy storms. One such example was in 2003 when Hurricane Isabel caused the river to flood and damage Main Street businesses.

The Martinsville-based Virginia Museum of Natural History’s trustees voted recently to build the 25,000 square foot campus of the museum in Waynesboro. Funding from state lawmakers is still needed.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Local News Virginia
Advertiser Content


700
Recommended
Latest

Don't Miss

PHOTOS: DC athletes pose with furry friends

D.C. sports fans and avid animal lovers unite: A new book from the Humane Rescue Alliance features glossy photos of star athletes and some cuddly teammates. See photos.

500

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500