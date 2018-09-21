Officials: Couple, 2 children die in multi-vehicle crash

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says 47-year-olds Linda and Timothy Jowers, 10-year-old Brianna Jowers and 8-year-old Alexander Jowers died in the crash.

WARRENTON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say four members of a North Carolina family, including two children, have died in a multi-vehicle crash near Virginia.

News outlets report the family was driving south on Interstate 85 Thursday when their vehicle was rear-ended by a tractor-trailer, forcing it into one car and underneath another. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says 47-year-olds Linda and Timothy Jowers, 10-year-old Brianna Jowers and 8-year-old Alexander Jowers died in the crash.

Authorities say another wreck had slowed traffic when 55-year-old James Pratt, of Virginia, crashed into the Bowers. Pratt was treated at a hospital and charged with death by motor vehicle and reckless driving. Three other people suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

WRAL-TV reports the Warren County District Attorney says the family was returning from a trip to Washington, D.C.

