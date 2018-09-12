Official: Woman took aunt’s prescribed drugs, Medicaid money

A Virginia commonwealth's attorney says a woman took prescribed oxycodone and Medicaid money meant for her aunt's care.

The Roanoke Times reports 31-year-old Rebecca Machael Mengelt has pleaded guilty to charges including obtaining money by false pretenses and falsifying public records. Floyd County Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom said Tuesday that Mengelt became her aunt’s caregiver in 2011 and applied for care time pay through Medicaid in 2015.

He says the aunt has down syndrome and was diagnosed with cancer in 2017. He says she then went to live with another relative, but Mengelt continued to submit Medicaid claims for caregiving and collected more than $16,000. He says Mengelt also picked up oxycodone prescriptions for her aunt, but never delivered them.

Mengelt is set to be sentenced Dec. 11.

